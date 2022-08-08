PIL ‘fuels’ Senga Bay Primary School with textbooks

Spurred by the sheer need for corporate responsibility in moulding future leaders, Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has donated textbooks worth K3 million to Senga Bay Primary School in Salima as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

PIL General Manager, Martin Msimuko who led the staff in the exercise on the sidelines of a business review meeting which was held in Salima at the weekend said:

“Petroleum Importers Limited with the approval from the board decided to help with learning materials to Senga Bay primary school as part of giving back to the community. PIL believes that education is key to development and that it is only educated youths that can help in the socio-economic development of our country.”

“We know that education helps ordinary young men become extraordinary citizens of their country, with this donation of books we believe the learners will be recharged to work extra hard in their studies.”

Msimuko added that PIL is aware that many schools in the country lack a lot of things for their education to go on smoothly.

“That is why PIL has education support as one of the important pillars in its Corporate Social Responsibility programs. We are ready to support the government to ensure that our learners have adequate learning materials for them to excel in their education,” explained Msimuko.

Senga Bay Primary School Headteacher, Daliken Chigwetseni commended PIL for the donation saying it will help the learners follow lessons as they are being taught.

Chigwetseni then pleaded for more assistance saying the books will still not be enough for 2257 pupils at the schools.

“During the COVID-19 holiday, we gave some few remaining books to the pupils for studies, but most of them were not returned. Teaching without textbooks has really been a challenge until PIL remembered us. We are grateful,” he said.

Cecilia Njoka, a Standard Seven pupil also thanked PIL for the assistance.

“The situation has been forcing us to be learning in pairs or groups sharing a book, but this time we will be able to follow what we are taught with a book each,” she said.

According to Chigwetseni, out of the total number of pupils at the school, 1080 are boys.

PIL imports bulk fuel into the country since 1999 and is wholly owned by Puma Energy Limited, TotalEnergies Malawi Limited, Petroda Limited, and Vivo Energy.

