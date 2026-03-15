PODCAM’s TIKUMA Project rekindles dreams, brings hope among children with disabilities in Mchinji

In a small village in Mchinji district, 17-year-old Elita Lyon’s life was transformed when she regained her sight after undergoing surgery facilitated by the Parents of Disabled Children Association of Malawi (PODCAM) through the TIKUMA project.

Elita, who lost her sight at the age of three due to cataract, had struggled to access education and socialize with her peers.

Her father, Lyson Paulo, recalled the challenges they faced, “After she went blind, we took her to Mchinji District Hospital, where she was referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital. Unfortunately, we could not go due to lack of transport. Life became very difficult for Elita and my family.”

But thanks to PODCAM’s intervention, Elita underwent surgery at Nkhoma Mission Hospital and regained her sight.

She is now pursuing her dream of becoming a teacher and is an active participant in the Children’s Parliament, advocating for the rights of children with disabilities.

“Life was difficult without being able to socialize or attend classes. Now, I can learn and participate fully with my peers,” she said, beaming with joy.

PODCAM’s TIKUMA Project, funded by Norad through Save the Children, aims to ensure that children with disabilities enjoy their rights to education and protection.

The project has screened and assessed 841 children with disabilities, referred 27 for corrective surgeries, and distributed assistive devices such as eyeglasses, wheelchairs, and hearing aids.

“We are working to strengthen the voice of parents of children with disabilities to advocate for their children’s rights and encourage other parents to send their children with disabilities to school,” said Chikondi Chitaukali, PODCAM Programme Officer.

The project has also established parent support groups and collaborated with district stakeholders, including the District Social Welfare Office, Malawi Council for the Disability Affairs (MACODA), and District Education Management Office, to improve educational performance among children with disabilities.

“With these interventions, children with disabilities in Mchinji are now better able to enjoy their rights to education and protection. We are committed to continuing our work to ensure that no child is left behind,” Chitaukali said

The TIKUMA project is a five-year initiative implemented by a consortium of organizations, aiming to strengthen child protection, education, and rights governance in Mchinji and Balaka districts by 2028.

As Elita’s story demonstrates, PODCAM’s intervention is bringing hope to children with disabilities in Mchinji, and changing lives for the better.

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