Polani Moto star Vube set to release a new single Koka

Lilongwe based musician Kumbukani Kingston popularly known as Vube has released a hit single titled Koka.

He said that all is set for the new track which it is a stress free song with a dancing tune.

The song has been taken from his upcoming album which is going to be out by the end of this year.

“As we are fast approaching summer time these are the songs people usually need and I assure all my fans that this is the song they have been waiting for.

“Am planning to release my first album hopefully by the end of this year and my fans should expect fire and I will feature a lot of our local artists and other international artist,” Vube said.

The Polani Moto star encouraged all his fans to keep supporting him and keep enjoying his music.

“I would like to inform all my fans to go ahead and download this song once it comes out and this summer jam they have been waiting for and they should expect more,” he added.

The track has been produced at loyal hustle records by an upcoming producer, Dj Brown.

He lastly released a song in November, 2018 a song titled Polani moto which was trending on social media and this word polani moto is now mostly being used by a lot of people.

