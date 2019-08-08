Central Region League denies endorsing Mwenda for FA Malawi presidency

Central Region Football Association of Malawi (CRFA) has denied media reports indicating that it will go for James Mwenda as Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president during the forthcoming elections to take place in December.

On Thursday, The Nation newspaper quoted CRFA General Secretary Bernad Chiwiruwiru Harawa as saying that following the interaction they had with Mwenda some weeks ago, the executive had agreed to settle for Mwenda, who is the current FAM vice president.

However, the association in a statement signed by chairman Austin Ajawa and Harawa himself has denied the endorsement saying that they just wished him well after their interaction.

“James Mwenda indeed approached us (committee) on his intention to stand as FAM president during the December polls. We wished him well in his campaign and this did or does not, in any way, mean endorsement,” reads part of the statement.

“Besides, we made it crystal clear that the Association provides equal opportunities to every aspiring candidate to the post and that at a later date the committee would sit down and come up with the right candidate among all the aspirants and endorse him/her,” reads the statement.

They statement further states that CRFA stand is that all aspiring candidate be given equal chances to be heard before we endorse one right candidate.

Ironically this is coming barely days after the Northern Region Football Association openly declared that it has endorsed Mwenda though other candidates are yet to meet the Association a development which some analysts have described as undemocratic.

The December FAM elections have already divided the football community in the country as some quarters describing the decision by Mwenda to challenge for the FAM Presidency as a welcome one while others feel Mwenda will have a mammoth task of convincing delegates as he has always been seen as riding on the back of Nyamilandu’s success.

