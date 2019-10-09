Police arrest 12 over Nsundwe violence, cop murder: ‘More arrests looming’

Malawi Police say they have arrested 12 suspects in connection with violent protests at Nsundwe in Lilongwe which has cost a life of a police officer.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the 12 were rounded up at the trading centre following the violent protests but could not say if they will answer murder charges following the stoning to death of the police officer.

“Many more are likely to be arrested,” said Kadadzera.

Meanwhile, Kadadzera has identified the deceased as Usumani Imedi who was stationed at C-company in Lilongwe.

President Peter Mutharika has since condemned the killing of Imedi whilst the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the centre Binton Kutsaira said at a political rally in Lilongwe that opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters killed the cop.

There was no immediate reaction from the MCP but the protestors said they were demonstrating against president Peter Mutharika’s decision to hold a political rally in Lilongwe, deemed the political bedrock of the MCP.

