Police arrest 15 MCP cadres as political  violence continues in Dowa

Malawi Police in Dowa have arrested 15 suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cadres in Dowa as political violence continues in the district.

Chimwaza Trading Centre was the scene of the battlefield between the violent protesters and the police.

The suspected MCP supporters say their leader Lazarus Chakwera has been robbed of the presidency by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Just like at Msundwe in Lilongwe, the MCP cadres are now harassing and intimidating people from the southern region, saying they are the ones to blame for the loss of Chakwera.

Police spokesperson for Dowa Kondwani Kandiado confirmed the arrest of the 15 people in Dowa.

He said the suspected ring leaders of the political violence will be brought to the courts to answer violence related charges.

