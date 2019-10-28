Zikhale’s son wedding unites politicians

A spectacular wedding for the son of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) chief strategist Dr Ken Zikhale Ng’oma at Peak Gardens in Lilongwe on Saturday brought together the politicians from different parties and legislators from both sides of the House.

Zikhale is Nkhata Bay South legislator and also chairperson Parliamentary Committee on Defence and International Relations.

His son Reeves Zikhale Jnr tied the knot with Liness Kakota from Namitambo Village in T/A Kadewere Chiradzulu District at Mwala Oyera Baptist Church. The bride was in a glittering white gown surrounded by hundreds of guests.

The wedding reception was held at Peak Gardens which attracted MCP president Lazarus Chakwera, former first lady Callista Mutharika, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, Angella Muluzi the wife to UDF parry leader, friends from Phillipines and Kenya.

The wedding guests included top officials from political parties.

The wedding provided a unique opportunity for politicians to sit together to discuss matters.

Zikhale, the proud father, said he was grateful to MCP leadership and politicians across the board who came to the wedding.

“It was a joyful occasion,” said Zikhale.

One of the wedding guest said “it’s good to have weddings like this to bring everybody together.”

