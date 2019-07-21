Police arrest 15 over post poll violence in Lilongwe
Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested 15 people in connection with violence that erupted on Friday during the peaceful protests.
Lilongwe police spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula said most of those arrested are suspected to have closed the M1 Road at Nathenje in Lilongwe and were demanding money to allow motorists use the road.
“They have since been charged with endangering lives of motorists and theft,” said Dandaula.
He also said other suspects closed some roads using burning tyres.
Dandaula said all the suspects will appear in court as soon as investigations are through.
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) welcomed the arrests of the suspects, saying the police are mandated to maintain law and order.
He said violent perpetrators should be prosecuted accordingly.
Police are clearly taking a cautious approach, some of us would say too cautious, in the way they are treating these MCP malova. There must have been more than 15: we want more arrests basi. Akaiwione Bangwe all be it only for several days before they get bailed out by their sponsors – MCP and their surrogates, the so-called human rights defenders. One (nutrients deficient) meal per 24 hours! Maybe MCP and the “HRDs” will bring extra food in prison for these thugs. But you know what? These thugs and their sponsors may never learn: See their think skulls! Why… Read more »
The demonstrations are being misplaced. The HRDC should have maintained patience knowing that the court is mediator in this dispute. In Kenya and Madagascar the court overruled election results . Elections are provided for in our constitution and safeguarded by custodian of the same which is the court. Going into the street to demonstrate though a basic right prejudices the legal framework of determining justice. Those who think elections were vague such must be based on evidence which the court duly determines and is doing. HRDC please be the first to have a clear understanding of systems in place. Politicians… Read more »
Mbuzi za MCP osadzitaya.
He said violent perpetrators should be prosecuted accordingly. And then they go and pay lawyers to represent the violent protesters. Curiouser and curiouser.
O Chakwera ngati ndalama zidakalipobe pitaninso ku police ndi Makape amnzanu achina Trapece, Mtembo, uyu wa ma drug yu osalepheranso gule wamkulu, perekezanani akatuluke anthu amenewa, this is not the Malawi we want
How about he dpp cadets who were beating up innocent people at Kamuzu upper and shoprite kodi?