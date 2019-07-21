Police arrest 15 over post poll violence in Lilongwe

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested 15 people in connection with violence that erupted on Friday during the peaceful protests.

Lilongwe police spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula said most of those arrested are suspected to have closed the M1 Road at Nathenje in Lilongwe and were demanding money to allow motorists use the road.

“They have since been charged with endangering lives of motorists and theft,” said Dandaula.

He also said other suspects closed some roads using burning tyres.

Dandaula said all the suspects will appear in court as soon as investigations are through.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) welcomed the arrests of the suspects, saying the police are mandated to maintain law and order.

He said violent perpetrators should be prosecuted accordingly.

