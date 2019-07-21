Nankhumwa asks faith leaders to intervene through facilitation of dialogue

The Church in Malawi must take a leading role in inspiring Malawians to live in peace and unity, Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa has said.

Nankhumwa said according to the gospels, one evening Christ Jesus and his disciples were crossing the Sea of Galilee in a boat, when a furious storm came up, with the waves breaking over the boat, and drowned so that it was nearly swamped.

Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion, but the disciples woke him and said to him, “Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?” He woke up and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace! Be still!” Then the wind ceased, and there was a dead calm.

“Jesus is no longer with us on this earth as he sits as his Father’s throne in heaven. But in Church leaders, we have our latter day Jesus who must always ‘calm the storm’ whenever Malawians have differed.

“We need a lasting solution to the post-election demonstrations and violence that we have witnessed almost every week since Malawians cast their votes on May 21. The Church needs to calm this storm,” said Nankhumwa.

He was speaking at ordination to priesthood of Yohane Nzondola and golden jubilee in priesthood celebrations of Father Joseph Chakonza and Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Fathers Henry Biriwita, Felix Byzakulimi, Nazario Mateyu, Francis Mpatsa and Patrick Mkula of Chikwawa Diocese of Catholic Church on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Nankhumwa represented President Arthur Peter Mutharika at the ceremony held at Chikwawa Cathedral and Bishop of Chikwawa Diocese Peter Musikuwa presided over the event.

He said the ongoing violent demonstrations have a noticeably negative impact on the country’s economy and that peace and stability were a prerequisite for rapid social and economic development.

“On behalf of the President, I wish to humbly implore upon religious leaders in the country to intervene through the facilitation of dialogue to calm the prevailing situation,” pleaded Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa congratulated all the priests who celebrated 50 and 25 years of priesthood and the new Priest Father Chakonza, who will be stationed at Chikwawa Cathedral.

“I have brought a message of congratulations from His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for your individual achievements. He wishes you God’s blessings and guidance in your future endeavours,” said Nankhumwa, who also serves as governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for Southern Region.

Bishop Musikuwa echoed Nankhumwa’s call for peace and unity among Malawians, saying conflict is retrogressive to social and economic stability of this country.

He pledged the Catholic Church would continue to preach peace.

Nankhumwa donated six refrigerators to the priests and the Bishop on behalf of President Mutharika.

Other high-profile people who attended the event included Chief Justice RTD Anastansia Msosa, Vicar General for Chikwawa Diocese Cosmas Chasukwa, Chikwawa MPs Gladys Ganda and Owen Chomanika and Public Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairperson, Father Felix Chingota.

