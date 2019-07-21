Lucius Banda receiving death threats over demos

Former Balaka North Parliamentarian Lucius Banda is receiving death threats from alleged ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets, Nyasa Times understands.

The revelation comes a day after people of Balaka joined the countrywide demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign from her position as MEC chair for messing the May 21 2019 elections.

Ansah is accused of fraudulently gifting DPP presidential candidate Peter Mutharika victory in the Presidential Election. The matter is in court.

Banda, who is campaign director of UTM Party, confirmed living dangerously.

“DPP functionaries have been discussing about this. I am told this morning at 4am they came looking for me at my house and sadly to them I was away,” said Banda.

Asked on why he is being hunted for, Banda said: “The issue is about the demonstrations”.

Commenting on the post-election demonstration violence that happened on Friday

in Balaka, Banda pushed the blame on Police.

“We did everything very well without any problem and after I arrived at home from demo’s it is when I heard that police started firing teargas in town.

“It is the police who bring confusion and it is DPP officials who tell them to provoke people so that they paint a gloomy picture about demonstrations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Banda has maintained that he will not be shaken with the threats.

“They are wasting time threatening me with arrest I am used to that and what I can tell them is that they don’t threaten me with death my lord Jesus conquered it 2000 years ago.”

MCP and UTM have taken the matter about the ‘stolen’ elections to court.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :