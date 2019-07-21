Malawi vote protesters to ‘occupy’ State residences: Not moved with Mutharika’s threats to return ‘force with force’

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Gift Trapence has said post-elections protests will continue as they not moved with his President Peter Mutharika’d threats to return ‘force with force’, disclosing that they will hold four-hour vigils from next Tuesday outside all State residences .

Trapence said protesters will ‘occupy’ State residences until embattled Malawi Electoral Commision (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah steps down.

“From next week, we will be camping outside State houses, whether it’s Chikoko Bay, Sanjika or Kamuzu Palace, we are not scared. We will hold vigils there until Ansah resigns,” said Trapence.

MEC declared Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) winner of the presidential race in the May 21 Tripartite Elections, with 1 940 709 votes. He was trailed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera with 1 781 740 votes.

HRDC with support from MCP and UTM Party have been holding countrywide demonstrations to force Ansah to resign from her position as MEC chair for messing the May 21 2019 elections.

Ansah is accused of fraudulently gifting DPP presidential candidate Peter Mutharika victory in the Presidential Election.

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and Chakwera have since filed a petition in court, seeking nullification of the results over alleged irregularities.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has since asked Ansah to “deeply reflect on the value of remaining in office when her stay seems to be the cause for social disruption and political unrest”.

But Ansah has unequivocally stated that she will not resign unless the court rules that there were irregularities in the elections.

On their part, CSOs led by the HRDC have also vowed never to relent until Ansah throws in the towe

