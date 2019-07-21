Malawi Queens finish top six at Netball World Cup

July 21, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 4 Comments

Malawi national netball team on Sunday finished top six at the Netball World Cup after losing 68-50 in fifth position play-offs against Jamaica in Liverpool, England.

Laurene Ngwira
Sindi Simutowe
The Queens had gone to the tournament n ninth position in International Netball Federation (INF) rankings.

It was great relief for Malawi to battle for top six finish, a target which they had set to achieve.

Speaking on Sky Sports, assistant coach Whyte Mlilima said they faced “height disadvantage” against Sunshine Girls from Jamaica.

He said the Queens will build up from the top six finish and get a strong team, hoping government will bankroll them to have more international matches.

“We need to play more international matches not only against African teams . We need to build a recognizable strong team,” he said.

“We will go and do our home work,” he said.

Asked by Sky Sports what was the highlight of the tournament, Mlilima said it was  the defeat of hosts England to fail to reach the finals.

New Zealand go on to face holders Australia in Sunday’s final for a sixth consecutive tournament.

England faced South Africa in the bronze medal match.

Malawi lost only to the two finalists and Jamaica but went on to beat Barbados, Singapore, Zimbabwe, Northern Ireland and Uganda, a team that usurped Malawi’s position six on International Netball Federation rankings.

Netball is a seven-a-side game where the aim is to score goals by passing the ball down the court and throwing it in your opponents net. Unlike basketball, players are not allowed to run with the ball – it is all about the passing.

 

Kant
Guest
Kant

An excellent performance accomplished with skill and passion. You’re great role models and ambassadors for netball. Well done ladies! The only way is up!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Ndadabwa
Guest
Ndadabwa

What does that mean really, finished top 6? If they were on number 7 you would have said top 7, if it was 11 you would say top 11! Never heard anything like that. What I know it’s only from positions 1 to 3 where we say top 3. Just say they have finished on position 6 thanks.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
mtete
Guest
mtete

As far as I am concerned, the Queens have performed tremendously well considering how government treats our flag carriers. I cherished how the whacked She Cranes who came on the scene with threats.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
tuntufye
Guest
tuntufye

congratulations queens you always do us proud in spite of the challenges the team meets

5 hours ago
5 hours ago