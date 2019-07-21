Mob kills suspected thief, accomplices flee

July 21, 2019 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

An irate mob in Chiradzulu has killed a 25-year-old suspected thief and police say they are looking for his accomplices.

Assistant police publicity secretary for Chiradzulu Vincent Khola has confirmed the killing of the suspect.

Khola said Lucky Moffat was caught red handed in a house where he and his accomplices are suspected to have broken into.

“The owner of the house Mr. Joseph Kamwendo shouted for help after the thieves invaded his house and Moffat was caught,” said Khola.

Khola said the mob which responded to the shouts managed to capture Moffat while his accomplices run away.

Moffat hailed from Kwanjana village in chief Bvumbwe’s area in Thyolo.

Twist
Twist

This should apply to electoral fraud. We should all shout and the mob will do the rest……and the police will look for accomplices!

