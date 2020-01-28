Police arrest 2 in Blantyre for miniskirt woman molestation

Malawi Police in Blantyre have arrested two people suspected to have molested a woman who was wearing a miniskirt.

Blantyre police spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi said investigations are still going on and more arrests will follow.

The woman, in her 30s was molested by s gang of young men who touched her breasts and other parts of her body just because she was putting on a miniskirt.

Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) executive director Robert Mkwezamba welcomed the arrests of the suspected perpetrators.

“From the clip, you can tell that the woman is traumatised. This will have a long term effect on her. At one point, she gave up, telling the young men that they could do whatever they wanted,” said Mkwezalamba.

Minister of Gender, Women and Community Services Mary Navicha has also added her voice to those condemning the molestation of the woman.

