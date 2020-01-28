Police arrest 2 in Blantyre for miniskirt woman molestation

January 28, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Malawi Police in Blantyre have arrested two people suspected to have molested a woman who was wearing a miniskirt.

Police launch an investigation into a mob molestation of a woman in miniskirt

Blantyre police spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi said investigations are still going on and more arrests will follow.

The woman, in her 30s was molested by s gang of young men who touched her breasts and other parts of her body just because she was putting on a miniskirt.

Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) executive director Robert Mkwezamba welcomed the arrests of the suspected perpetrators.

“From the clip, you can tell that the woman is traumatised. This will have a long term effect on her. At one point, she gave up, telling the young men that they could do whatever they wanted,” said Mkwezalamba.

Minister of Gender, Women and Community Services Mary Navicha has also added her voice to those condemning the molestation of the woman.

Sahara
Guest
Sahara

When is Seodi White going to cry for this poor woman?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Mary Navicha you better shut up.Whats the different between this woman and the Msundwe ones?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
james
Guest
james

Thamangani mukamange a police area yansudwe anafalitsa aids plus zimimba shit policing

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago