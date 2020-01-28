Like Klopp, new Silver coach Kabwe is the ‘normal one’

Silver Strikers FC new head coach Dan Kabwe says he is a “normal guy” like Jurgen Klopp who christened himself the “Normal One” after taking charge of Liverpool in 2015, but he believes he will bring success for the Central Bankers.

Kabwe said he will be seeking to win a Super League title within his contract tenure and also win the club some trophies.

The Zambian tactician said the ambitions at the club has convinced him to take the job as head coach on a two-year deal.

According to the club’s board of trustees chairperson Victor Madhlopa, the new Silver head coach will be assisted by McDonald Mtetemera and McDonald Yobe while Peter Mgangira is the new team manager. On the other hand, S’busiso Padambo has been retained as goalkeeper trainer..

On introduction into Malawi football, Kavwe, who was once attached to English Premier League side Arsenal and has coached big teams in Zambia, insisted he had no such illusions of grandeur.

“I don’t want to blow my own trumpent, but I can deliver trophies for Silver” said 59-year-old Kabwe replacing the legendary Young Chimodzi who announced his retirement at the end of last season after a distinguished career spanning 34 years.

He did promise to bring “ good football”, however. “Winning the title and trophies is important.”

Kabwe, a holder of Uefa B coaching license, is a serial cup and league winner with a wealth of experience garnered in the neighbouring country and eSwatini.

He won Swazi Cup with Mhlume United then back-to-back league titles with Zanaco in Zambia.

His last coaching job was with Lusaka Dynamos who fired him alongside his coaching panel over alleged poor results in February 2019.

