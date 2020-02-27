Police arrest 2 men for being in possession of a placenta

Malawi Police in central region district of Ntchisi have arrested two men for being found in possession of a placenta – an organ attached to the lining of a woman’s womb during pregnancy.

Ntchisi Police Station spokesperson Richard Kaponda said the two were selling the placenta on Tuesday at Ng’ombe Trading Centre in the district.

“The police received s tip-off from well-wishers and arrested them at the trading centre,” he said.

Kaponda said in a statement that the two told police that they pegged the placenta at K3 million.

“Investigations are in progress to trace the source of human tissues,” he said.

