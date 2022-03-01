Police arrest 2 over national IDs

Police in Dedza have arrested two people for allegedly selling national identity cards which police say were stolen from Dedza National Registration Bureau (NRB) office.

The suspects are identified as Adam Sikwese , an NRB data clerk at Dedza, and Group Village Headman Kakhome, real name Lotam Saidi who were found with 190 IDs.

Their arrest follows a complaint by Samuel Ndende, an AIP beneficiary from Chafumbwa village in Dedza West.

It is reported that Ndende in January 2022, went to Dedza NRB office, and asked for replacement of his lost National identity card.

Fortunately, a day later after reporting the issue to NRB, his lost ID was found within Chafumbwa Trading Centre.

Earlier this week, he took his identity card and went to Chafumbwa Small Holder depot to buy fertilizer.

As he was on queue waiting for his turn to buy the commodity, Ndende heard the seller calling out someone bearing similar identity card name says Cassim Manda, deputy publicist for Dedza.

Ndende protested and the other person was caught.

Upon quizzing him, he revealed that he bought the newly replaced identity card, from GVH Kakhome who has links with someone at NRB.

Police at Chafumbwa immediately arrested Kakhome.

Upon searching him, he was found in possession of 90 identity cards for sale.

He later revealed that it is the NRB employee Sikwese who brought him the identity cards.

He also explained that he was expecting Sikwese for more cards.

Unknowingly that his accomplice was being followed by Police, Sikwese told Kakhome to meet at Dedza Golf Club, and had in possession of 100 National identity cards.

It is alleged that GVH Kakhome, was selling identity cards at K14,000.

He was getting a commission of K5,000 from the sales, while Sikwese was getting K9,000.

Sikwese will answer a case of abuse of office and theft by public servant while Kakhome will answer a case of illegal possession of National identity cards.

Sikwese hails from Chitipa while Lotamu is from Dedza.