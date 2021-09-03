Police arrest ETG manager Vijay Patel over sexual harassment allegations

One of the managers of Export Trading Company (ETG) at Kanengo Offices, Vijay Patel, has been arrested over allegations of sexual abuse of female employees.

At least six employees have reported having suffered various forms of sexual abuse and harassment.

Kanengo Police Station publicist Esther Mkwanda confirmed the arrest, adding that Patel would answer charges of indecent assault and use of insulting language.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has also recorded a complaint on the same matter according to the Commission’s publicist Kate Kujaliwa.

Malawians are keenly following the matter to see if Patel will indeed face justice because experience has shown that suspects of Asian origin rarely get the justice like their indigenous counterparts.

