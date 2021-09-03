Prophetess Mary Bushiri builds 350-seater ECG Mangochi Church, hands over to community

Wife to renowned Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader—Mary—on Thursday, September 2, 2021 handed over a 350-seater church she has built for ECG members in the eastern district of Mangochi.

The Church in Namiyasi will cater for almost all ECG members in the district but specifically to those that come from the areas of Group Village Head (GVH) Malunga.

A statement from Shepherd Bushiri Ministries communications team said Prophetess Bushiri “started building the church just over a year ago after noticing that the community was in need of a church structure.”

In her hand-over speech, the Prophetess said her mission on earth was to preach the gospel to every corner of the globe, noting that the handing over of the church is just part of that mission.

“I don’t look at the magnificence of this building I have built for the children of God here in Mangochi. I look at how many souls, attracted by this building, will be saved by worshiping in this place.

“I will do everything within my capacity as a woman of God, everything, to ensure that more souls are saved. That’s my mission,” she said.

And, in his remarks, GVH Malunga said he did not, specifically, look at the building from the spiritual perspective but rather saw the construction of the magnificent church as a contribution to the development of his area.

“We don’t have beautiful buildings here. Most of what we have here are old, grass-thatched and not pleasing to the eye. This church is huge, beautiful and modern.

“It will attract more people to our area and it will inspire more people to start building good things. Our area is indeed developing, infrastructure-wise,” Said Malunga, repeatedly thanking Prophetess Bushiri for the gesture.

The 350-seater church building includes a worship area, and 3 offices.

The handing over of the church comes barely a week after Prophetess Bushiri celebrated her birthday in Dowa District by reaching out to over 100 disadvantaged families with food and clothing items.

