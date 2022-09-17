Police arrest hip-hop artist Fredokiss

Police in Blantyre have arrested a hip-hop star turned politician Fredokiss in relation to his alleged involvement in financial crimes.

Police spokesperson at National Headquarters in Lilongwe Peter Kalaya said the hip-hop artist , real name Penjani Kalua, has spent the night at Blantyre Police Station following his arrest on Friday.

“He was mentioned in one of the cases that we are investigating.

“He is just one of the many names that are involved. More arrests will follow. We can’t mention the other names as of now,” said Kalaya.

Kalaya, who refused to divulge details ‘for fear of jeopardizing investigations’, said the law enforcers received a complaint and their investigations uncovered implicating evidence against Fredokis and other suspects. While indicating that police are yet to arrest at least three other people on the matter, Kalaya said Kalua will be taken to court once their investigations are complete. Kalua is a member of UTM and is one of speakers during the party’s political rallies. Although he does not have a position in the party, he wields power and is influential amid reports that he is earmarked for the position of director of Youth.

