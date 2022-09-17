Corruption convict Odoi Kamange given 8 years IHL

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe on Thursday handed down two custodial sentences on corruption convict Odoi Kamange.

On the first count of theft, Kamange has earned three years imprisonment while on money laundering, he has received five years imprisonment with hard labour.

The sentences are to run concurrently, which means he will spend five years in jail.

Kamange’s sentencing follows his conviction by the same court on 2 September 2022 on Theft by Conversion contrary to Section 271 as read with Section 278 of the Penal Code and two (2) counts of money laundering contrary to Section 42 of the Financial Crimes Act.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested him following revelations that while working with the Department of Tourism in 2013, he borrowed a Business Registration Certificate from Esnarth Ndovie to use it for a tender submission at the Department of Tourism. The Department of Tourism paid a total amount of K12, 950,000.00 through a cheque in the name of the Business Registration Certificate belonging to Esnarth Ndovie.

This is despite the fact that Ndovie had not rendered any service nor supplied any goods to Malawi Government.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala said later, Kamange asked Ndovi to cash the cheque and give him MK12, 000, 000.00 which she did.

“ACB arrested Esnarth Ndovie in 2014. She pleaded guilty to the charge of theft contrary to section 278 of the Penal Code and money laundering contrary to section 35(1) (c) of the Money Laundering Act. She was then convicted and sentenced to three and a half years. At the time, Mr Odoi Kamange had fled the country,” explained Ndala.

