Police arrest houseboy for sexual assault on girl, 12

Nkhotakota Police Station is keeping in custody a 21-year-old young man, Evance Banda, for allegedly defiling a 12 year old girl.

According to Nkhotakota Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Paul Malimwethe, the suspect was employed by the victim’s grandmother, as a houseboy five days before the incident happened and both were sleeping under the same roof.

On the wee hours of November 20, 2020, the suspect sneaked into the victim’s room while she was sleeping, the victim woke up and discovered that Evance was on top of her and she shouted for help.

The grandmother who was sleeping next to the room came to her rescue.

The matter was reported to Nkhotakota Police which referred the victim to Nkhotakota District Hospital where medical examination confirmed that she was defiled.

Meanwhile, Banda is in police custody and will appear before Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate’s court to answer the charge of defilement contrary to section 138 of the Penal Code.

Police is warning the general public that it will do its work to bring all the offenders of such nature to book.

“We are warning all would be offenders that police will not relent in bringing these all perpetrators of these offences to face the long arm of the law” Malimwe said.

Banda hails from Zimba Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Malenga in Ntchisi district.

