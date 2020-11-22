Malawi is close to my heart, says U.S. rapper Da’ T.R.U.T.H

Da’ T.R.U.T.H., an American Gospel Hip-Hop artist, says his fans in Malawi are close to his heart as he releases a joint album “Bridges” with Nigerian Afro-Gospel sensation, Limoblaze, who is managed by Malawian artist manager, Bob Phondo.

“Malawi deserves to be in front and center when it comes to Christian music. Your country is one of my favorite places to tour because the love is just insane. It’s time to give the love back,” said the Grammy-nominated artist, who performed in Malawi in 2013 and 2017 and also did a track with the country’s Gospel rapper Suffix.

“Bridges” came out at midnight and is available on all major digital platforms. Four singles off the album, including the title track, “African Church Boy”, “Go Like” and “Mean Time”, have also been released on Malawian radio stations.

“Da’ T.R.U.T.H and Limoblaze already have a base in Malawi, and Da’ T.R.U.T.H has been to Malawi more than once, and in this case they particularly wanted this album to be released and also distributed in Malawi so that their listeners can have first hand access to it,” explained Phondo when asked why the two international artists decided to have their nine-track album released in Malawi.

Added Phondo: “Part of the goal behind this joint album was for us to create a link between African and American urban gospel industries. ‘Bridges’ album has allowed us to develop networks and relationships that can be leveraged largely even by the Malawian gospel industry, in terms of international features, music distribution, publishing, licensing, just to mentioned a few.”

“Bridges” features atmospheric beats, catchy melodic elements, raw instrumentation, and grasping vocals by the artists and will definitely take the listeners into a musical trance with strong messages, catchiness, and hard-hitting instrumentation.

This collaborative record by an American and African artists is a testament and a journey to both artists’ diverse sound and style.

About Da’ Truth

Born and raised in West Philadelphia, Da’ T.R.U.T.H., real name Emanuel Lee Lambert Jr., developed a love for music and has been performing for nearly two decades. As a leading voice in the music industry, he has been committed to using creativity in the arts to share his life experiences and faith.

The artist has been nominated for countless awards, including 2 Grammys and 3 Dove Awards. Throughout his career, he has won 4 Stellar Awards and received numerous accolades.

Now, nearly 20 years later, Da’ T.R.U.T.H. has sold almost a quarter-million records worldwide, toured and collaborated with some of Gospel and Christian music’s premier artists, including Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Lecrae, Cece Winans, and more.

Additionally, his high energy performances and provocative lyrics have landed him on some of the biggest platforms, including MTV, BET’s Celebration of Gospel, Gospel Music Channel, and the Stellar and Dove Awards.

Similar to his peers who have blazed trails internationally, his diverse and electric performances have allowed him to embark on more than10 international tours in Arica and Europe, Australia, Canada, and Trinidad & Tobago.

About Limoblaze

Born and raised in Nigeria, Limoblaze, real name Samuel Onwubiko, is known for his passion for God and also his versatility and skill in the art of music-making. He started off making music in late 2012 and has been super active in music ministry to date.

Limoblaze has gone on to win several prestigious awards, some of which include; The AGMMA Afro hip hop artist of the year for the years 2018 and 2019; he also picked up the award for the best international act at the premier gospel awards in 2019.

With several bodies of work over the years, which include three albums, namely; Blind (2016), Before Now (2018), and Afrobeats Rap and Jesus (2019), Limoblaze has featured and has been featured by some of the top music ministers from around the world including the likes of Da Truth, S.O., Okey Sokay, CalledOut Music, Gil Joe, Nkay etc.

Limoblaze sees himself as an urban Christian artist, and his preferred genres are Afrobeats and Hip-hop, but his creativity knows no limit.

Check out the album here: li.sten.to/L9tu0LQ

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares