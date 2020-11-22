Tetteh opens Wanderers goal account  in 4-1 rout of Ntopwa

Ghanaian sriker  Mike Tetteh scored his first goal for Mighty  Wanderers since he joined the blues from Silver Strikers, as the Nomads defeated Ntopwa United 4-1 during a pre-season encounter at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Part of the action between Ntopwa and Nomads
Michael Tetteh scored brilliant goal

This was Tette’s second game for the Nomads, as he was also featured against  Kau-Kau Tigers FC.

Other scorers for the Nomads against Ntopwa were Babatunde Adepoju with 2 goals and Vincent Nyangulu.

The Nomads will kick-off the 2020 season against Mzuzu Warriors next week Sunday in Mzuzu.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Coach Bob Mpinganjira praised his charges for what he described as a “five-star” perfomance.

“I am impressed because the boys put up a gallant fight and even the perfomance was just superb. We were trying different combinations as you are aware we just roped in two new faces from Silver Strikers,” said Mpinganjira.

Ntopwa United owner, Osman Jomo saluted his boys despite the defeat.

“Yes we lost the game, but the perfomance is promising and l can assure our fans that they should expect good football from Ntopwa as well this season, “he said.

Osman also said he not beefing up his squad as he feels he has a squad capable of performing wonders.

