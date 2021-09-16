Police arrest Mozambicans for trafficking persons in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi have arrested two Mozambican nationals for trafficking six young Malawian men into Mozambique, Police Spokesperson there Amina Tepani Daudi has disclosed.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Daudi says the incident occurred on September 14, 2021 at Kalanje crossing border point in Katuli.

The suspects have been identified as Batisha Kasimu, 34, Malulukusha Village and White Alick, 31, Mtembo Village, Lichinga district in Mozambique.

“Mobile Border Police officers who were manning the said point were tipped by members of the community that the said suspects were hidden at a place close to the border with some people whom they wanted to take into Mozambique.

“The officers managed to intercept eight people coming in pairs and immediately all were stopped for questioning.

After being quizzed, the six victims, aged between 19 and 28, revealed that they were being taken to Mozambique from Balaka to do piecework in farms where they would be paid K100,000 per month.

“Meanwhile, the suspects have been charged with trafficking in persons contrary to Section 14(1) of the Trafficking in Persons Act. They will appear in court soon to answer their charges,” she says.

According to statistics this is the second case of human trafficking to be registered this year in the district compared to eight cases, which were recorded the same period last year.

“The victims have been rescued and plans are in progress to send them back to their respective homes with the help of Love Justice organization. The Police also wish to thank members of the general public for their support in the fight against human trafficking crimes in the district,” concludes the statement made available to Nyasa Times.

