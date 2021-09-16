Thieves breaks into court, steal computer

In a bizarre but calculated crime act, tough-and-heart-hardened scheming thugs have invaded and ransacked Thyolo Resident Magistrate Court offices and stole a work station equipment a Dell computer unit, the Police have confirmed.

Thyolo District Police Public Relations Officer, Rabbecca Kashoti, confirmed that a gang of bandits broke into the court premises on Tuesday night and store a computer which is used by the court.

Kashoti told Nyasa Times in an interview that police are investigating the matter saying they have mounted a manhunt for the criminals.

“It is reported that, on the said date, the court’s security guard was inside one of the offices and he did not notice the presence of the thugs around the premises who later attacked and locked him up,” said Kashoti.

The Thyolo Police Publicist added that the bandits further broke into the court secretary’s office, where they stole the computer.

“Looks like they were looking for something specific to steal from the courts. These are not just random and ordinary thugs, here are organised criminals who knew exactly what they wanted to steal,” she said.

She said once arrested, the criminals will answer a charge of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein and be brought to court for justice to run its wheels on them.

The police said the incident happened at Thyolo Boma in Traditional Authority (T/A) Nchiramwera’s area in the tea growing district.

The police said the scene of the crime was visited by Thyolo Police detectives who noted that entry was gained through the main door of the office after the criminals broke the lock of the burglar bar.

