Police arrest National Registration Bureau officer for extortion

Police in Mangochi have arrested a National Registration Bureau (NRB) officer over allegations of extortion and abuse of office.

Mangochi police spokesperson, Amina Tepani Daudi has confirmed of the arrest of Kizito Matambo.

She said the 47-year old Mangochi based NRB officer was arrested on Sunday.

She said some people on Friday last week logged a complaint to Police that Matambo was demanding and received cash between K6,000-K10,000 from them.

The officer has also been filmed allegedly conducting the transaction.

His arrest comes just over a week after councillors in the district sealed NRB offices over claims of ‘inefficiencies’ before deputy minister of local government, Halima Daud intervened.

