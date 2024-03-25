Police arrest Prophet and village head over witchcraft accusation and exorcism activities: Villagers demand their release

There is tight security at the Nkhata-Bay police station’s main entrance as members of a certain religion from Chombe in the district have stormed the station demanding the release of their self-aclaimed prophet and their village head who was arrested in the morning over accusations bordering on witchcraft accusations and exorcism.

His security officer, Lyson Banda has said that the arrest of their prophet Chisi and village head Wanya follows the prophecies he made on the sick that they are victims of witchcraft within their community in Traditional Authority Timbiri.

Banda says this prompted the duo to solicit funds from community members to invite a witch doctor, from Rumphi to solve the problem.

Lyson Banda from group village head Malepa in Traditional Authority Timbiri has vehemently challenged that they will not leave the police station until their village head and a prophet are released.

NKhata-Bay police spokesperson, Sergeant Kondwani James says he will comment later on the matter as discussions are underway.

