Police arrest wrong ‘DPP cadets’ in Mangochi violence: Gang leader Moris Kasinde left scot free

Malawi Police Service have been caught pants down after revelations that they are deliberately arresting ‘wrong DPP cadets’ in Mangochi following political violence which saw a UTM Party woman supporter being harrassed and stripped.

The law enforcers want to create an impression that they can arrest ruling DPP cadets but they are arresting “petty pick pockets” for the violence crimes.

Police announced that they had apprehended 28-year-old Adam Masitala for the violence in Mangochi at the weekend but Nyasa Times investigations reveal that Masitala was not one of the people who was involved in the attack.

“This boy is a petty thief and is not violent at all. This arrest is just to hoodwink people that they are doing something by arresting ruling party cadets,” said one Mbaluku community member in Mangochi.

“Police here are aware who beat up and stripped the women. Everyone here knows that their gang leader is Moris Kasinde, he lives at Chowe,” said the source.

“Our Police here knows that other leaders of the DPP gang are Adini Mangochi, Mota, Shangirayi, Kapula, Savimbvi and Tambala. They should come and arrest these people because these are the ones behind the violence here in Mangochi, ” he added.

“They should not say Masitala is behind these attacks no, they know who is involved. Police should not take Malawians for a ride,” he fumed.

Police Spokesman James Kadadzera said more arrests are expected following the arrest of Masitala.

A powerful movement, Women in Politics, consisting of women from political parties across the divide have an ultimatum to President Peter Mutharika and Police Inspector General Rodney Jose to bring to book perpetrators of the violence at a joint press conference in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

President Peter Mutharika, a Champion for He for She campaign has since issued a statement to condemn the violence.

