Police burn 109 bags Indian hemp belonging to Sajid of Capital Furniture

Malawi police in the central region tobacco growing district of Kasungu on Monday destroyed by burning 107 bags of Indian hemp (chamba) belonging to Saljid Sultan Daud in an operation that took place at Chiwengo dumping site.

The Indian Hemp in 77 bags of 90 kilograms and 30 bags of 50 kilograms had some which belonged to Sultan Daud of Capital Furnitures in Lilongwe discovered in Likoma.

Sajid Sultan flew to Likoma urgently to negotiate with the Police to release the Indian Hemp but he was not entertained and will be prosecuted.

Kasungu Police Station Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza confirmed the burning exercise but could not comment on Sultan hemp.

“The bags of Chamba which have been destroyed include those whose cases were completed in court while some of the bags are those that were abandoned by unknown persons upon being intercepted by police,” he explained.

During the operation, there were police officers and officials from court led by Senior Resident Magistrate Montfort Misunge.

Police are initiating measures to reduce drug and substance abuse cases.

