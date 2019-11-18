Red Lions secure promotion back to  Super League

Zomba-based military outfit Red Lions football club returns to TNM Super League after one-year absence after emerging champions of the Premier Division in the Thumbs up Southern Region Football League (SRFL).

They sealed their promotion following a 2-2 draw against fourth placed Hangover F.C on Saturday November 16 2019.

Royal Bokosi and Dan Dzinkambani scored a brace each for the two sides.

The soldiers were eliminated from the Super League following a poor run of form last season alongside their brothers in arms Mafco F.C -who are also fighting for a return from Central Region Football League – as well as Nchalo United.

Nyasa Big Bullets reserve cannot surpass the Lions even if they register a win in their last league match.

The Lions have managed 93 points against 86 for Bullets Reserve.

