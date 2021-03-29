Police charge UTM ‘s Mzondi after political violence arrest, released on bail

March 29, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Malawi Police in Karonga has released an influential UTM regional official Mzondi Mkandawirfe  after he was arrested for political violence ahead of March 30 by-election in Karonga north west.

UTM’s Mzondi Mkandawire
One of the damaged cars during the violence

He is suspected to have masterminded the aborted attack on Home Affairs minister Richard Chimwendo Banda who was in the district campaigning for a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate.

Police have charged him with an offence of“malicious damage.”

Mkandawire denies the charges.

Social media is awash with reports that UTM spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo is being marked for an arrest on the same charges.

MCP is accusing its alliance partner in government, the UTM, of perpetrating violent attacks on its senior officials, including the Director of Youth Chimwendo Banda.

The accusations follow a similar complaint by the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) that UTM followers attacked its supporters in the same district.

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Outcast
Outcast
2 hours ago

Nde poti it’s a family affair. Ma partners kutibulana kwambiri. That’s how alliance imalimba

