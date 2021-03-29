Environmentalists demand stiffer penalty for pangolin hunters

March 29, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Environmentalists are demanding stiffer penalty for pangolin hunters.

Chinese have appetite for pangolins

Mathews Malata is pushing for laws that can  protect pangolins from the risk of extinction.

Locally known as Ngaka, pangolins play an important role in the ecosystem, as they prey on pests which affect human health.

But the rising pangolins trade in Asia, is quickly threatening to push into  extinction this wild animal, as the poachers have now invaded Africa and Malawi.

The country’s wildlife department reveals that in 2020 about 90 people were arrested for illegal possession of pangolins whose destination was Asian countries.

Malata, who is the president of Association of Environmental Journalists has since called for concerted efforts especially on awareness.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Police charge UTM ‘s Mzondi after political violence arrest, released on bail

Malawi Police in Karonga has released an influential UTM regional official Mzondi Mkandawirfe  after he was arrested for political violence...

Close