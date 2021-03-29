Teachers’ impasse too complex – State House

The ongoing impasse between the teachers and the government on risk allowances is too complex, Brian Banda, President Lazarus Chakwera’s spokesperson has said.

Answering a question from a Nyasa Times journalist, during a State House virtual press briefing, on what the president is doing to resolve the matter considering that the biggest losers in these squabbles are the school-going children, the presidential Press Secretary said:

“President Chakwera believes in contact and dialogue. However, the issue between teachers and government is too complex and deeper.”

Banda explained that president Chakwera always believes in contact and dialogue whenever there is a need to address issues of the national interest.

“President Chakwera is a listening president and he believes solving problems in an amicable way with both parties satisfied hence his continuous meeting with Tonse alliance partners and other stakeholders including TUM leadership,” said Banda.

Speaking earlier, State House Communications director, Sean Kampondeni, who is also the president’s executive assistant emphasised on Chakwera’s commitment on contact and dialogue.

Said Kampondeni: “The President is always in contact and dialogue with stakeholders because he believes in it as one way of serving the people well.”

Dishing out updates on president Chakwera’s engagements in the week, Kampondeni revealed that President Chakwera is scheduled to meet one of his Tonse alliance partners, former president, Joyce Banda of PP, Minister of agriculture, Lobin Lowe; Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo and the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Matthew Okikiola Obasanjo among other diginitaries.

“As a servant leader, President Chakwera listens to what people want and is open to diverse ideas that could help in nation-building and national development,” said Kampondeni.

The State House communications boss further informed the nation that the president will hold a meeting with Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) board ahead of the institution’s graduation, which President Chakwera is expected to preside over.

