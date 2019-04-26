Police chief to form commission of inquiry over Buleya Lule murder

Inspector General of police Rodney Jose is to form a commission of inquiry over the murder of albino abduction suspect Buleya Lule in police custody in February.
Commissioner of police responsible for planning, reforms and research George Kainja said this during the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) organized meeting in Blantyre.
Delegates to the meeting wanted to find out why the police was not arresting suspected police killers who murdered Lule during interrogation after an autopsy report by pathologist Charles Dzamalala said Lule was electrocuted to death after he was tortured.
Kainja said Jose has just received the official autopsy report.
“The IG will come up with an internal commission of inquiry which will also have members from the Malawi Law Society and the Malawi Human Rights Commission,” he said.
Kainja said it is mandatory for the police chief to form a commission of inquiry whenever suspect dies in police custody.
Responding another question on the warrant of arrest for former head of state Joyce Banda, Kainja said he had not seen any.
The delegates also took to task the police commissioner over Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadres who remove official registration number plates from their vehicles and replace them with ‘Ana a Dad inscription.’
The delegates said this was uncalled for and a sign of chaos.
Kainja said he would pass on the message to his superiors.
Useless and stop the nosense. Commission of inquiry for what? This country is fast becoming a lawless state because of these bastards.
Miyoyo yathu ifeyo siya DPP kaya MCP, UTM, PP, UDF. ayi sopano mwanva komaso inuyo apolisi muziziwa kuti ifeyo as Malawians sikuti timakuopani ndisaikemoso malawians no ineyo pandekha sindimakuopani antaa olo pang’ono koma timayenera kukupasani ulemuwanu pantchito yanu ndinu ofunikira kwa ifeyo komaso ifeyo ndiofunikira kwa inuyo chinaso ziwanikuti lero ndine civilian mawa ndizakhala wapolisiso bwino bwino kapena wa Army inuyo mutachotsedwa do you mean that ndizakuzunzeni chifukwa ndalamulidwa ndi andale to do so? never muziima pa chilungamo A Rodney Josey, ndipo mumudziwe Yesu pamozi ndi ophunzira ake onse 12 muziima pa chirungamo osamapembeza milungu yakufa mwanva timakulipirani ndife osati… Read more »
Akulu comishoni of inkwayale yachani kodi munayambira muja pali chanzeru chomwe timaonapoi? aphwanga apolisi muziziwa kuti moyo wamunthu sioseweretsa mwanva Mulungu sichitsiru popanga moyo mwanva kunalitu anzanu Achimbayo, Achigawa , Aziniso ndiena ambiri Kamuzu alikuti zachiziwikire kuti munamupha Buleya Lule njauju chatsowa koma Mulungu alindimaso ndipo saodzera komaso tsikulina kunoko kuno Ku Mlawi kudzachitika chipolowe choti Apolisi nonse simudzakhulupirira inu pheeeee zimandiwawatu
So ija anapanga pitala ija yatha bwanji inquory komishon.
anthu mwabaizika. Stop fooling us and looting. Mubise ndalama mmatumba a ma komishion
Mxiii.
Vimitu etu
Ma dpp diehards…..dikiran pa 21may .dpp u have failed
Kainja is a genius he should be the one to be heading this organisation but because of politics he will never made it
