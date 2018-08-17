Police, DPP SG contradicts on K1.3 million theft at Nkhotakota Executive Lodge.

An unidentified thieves have stolen K1.3 million from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grazider Jeffrey at at Nkhotakota Executive Lodge and two dresses worth K35 000 each just hours after calling United Transformation Movement (UTM) members thieves and dogs, according to police.

Information reaching Nyasa Times indicate that Jefrey arrived at KK lodge around 23 hours and she slept in room number one.

Around 0500hrs, she discovered that a window to her room was open and a handbag, a purse and a small bag were all hooked out through the window which had no window catchers.

The source says K1.3 million was stolen, nine DPP scarfs and two dresses valued at K35, 000 each were stolen.

Nkhotakota police visited the scene ad confirmed that the breaking was done through the window and a hooking stick was found at the scene.

A diary, a purse and small handbag were found outside but without the cash.

Nkhotakota Police deputy publicist Paul Malimwe also confirmed the development saying the incident occurred on Thursday, few hours later after her return from a whistle-stop tour by President Arthur Peter Mutharika from Mzuzu to Lilongwe via lakeshore road.

He said: “I wish to confirm that some unknown people robbed honourable Jeffrey K1.3 million cash, nine DPP scarfs and two dresses valued at K35 000 each. Our officers visited the scene of the crime and breaking was confirmed through the window and a hooking stick was also found at the scene.”

Malimwe said they have not made any arrests, but investigations are ongoing on the matter.

“Our advice as police is that people should avoid travelling with so much cash, to avoid theft incidences. It is always safe to keep the money in bank accounts, or mobile money platforms,” advised Malimwe.

However, in a separate interview, Jeffrey denied the reports saying they are mere allegation from her political opponents.

She said “those are just political propaganda and lies by those people who are just there to tarnish my image”.

But police spokesman insist the crime indeed took place.

