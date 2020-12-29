Police fight civilians in Thyolo, 2 shot
Malawi police and civilians conflicts resurface on Monday at Bvumbwe Trading Centre in Thyolo where running battles between the two sides created tension as community members allegedly sought to avenge the shooting of two of their colleagues by a police officer.
The conflict was sparked by a brawl on Sunday night between two civilians and an unidentified police officer at a beer drinking joint. The police officer, who was allegedly beaten by the civilians, attempted to arrest one of them on Monday and resisting arrest the police officer shot him on his right-hand side of the chest.
The shooting victim’s colleague tried to approach the police officer but he too also got shot in the process.
After the second person got shot, people were infuriated even more as they blocked the Limbe-Thyolo-Mulanje-Muloza Road around Bvumbwe with stones and burning tyres until a reinforcement from Limbe Police Station moved in to quell the situation.
Limbe Police Station spokesperson Patrick Mussa confirmed that two civilians were shot at Bvumbwe, but they are “still investigating the matter.”
He said police are expected to release a full report on what happened.
Mussa, who said that no arrest had been made in connection with the incident, said police took the two civilians to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.
He also said he was yet to get the identities of the shot civilians.
Bvumbwe police are known to be very corrupt and sooner or later there will be disaster at this police unit. Chakwera said he will reform the police but so far the police are even worse. Imagine the Nsundwe issue has been swept under the carpet because most of the police officers who were involved in the rape are from the central region and related to the IG.
Ofcourse the shooting was bad but u Lomwes learn to respect the new government. It’s not your Cadet running the government any longer, this is new administration and u need to accept that otherwise bullets will overflow in your body till u realise that Peter Muntharika and Charles Mchacha are not at the helm.