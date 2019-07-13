Police hunting for Maliseni Khumalo suspected to have killed brother Limbani

Malawi Police in Lilongwe are hunting for Maliseni Khumalo who is suspected to have killed his brother, Limbani Khumalo, 18 after a brief fight.

Central Region Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kingsley Dandaula said according to the deceased sister, the suspect and the deceased at around 8 pm, had a quarrel and started fighting for reasons they best know themselves.

He added that the suspect hit the deceased on the head with a hoe handle which caused some injuries and later died.

The PRO added that the postmortem was conducted and revealed that the death was due to head injuries.

Dandaula said if the suspect is arrested he is going to be charged with the offence of murder contrary to section 209 of the penal code

The suspect, Maliseni Khumalo 22 hails from Viyasi village Traditional Authority (TA) Kabudula in Lilongwe while the deceased Limbani Khumalo hailed from the same area.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :