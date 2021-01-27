Police, minibus operators battles continue

Running battles between the police and minibus operators continued today in Blantyre as government has issued a defiant statement which says the sitting capacity in public vehicles remains at 60 per cent.

This means minibuses can only carry two passengers per seat, a policy which the minibus operators are protesting against.

The situation was volatile this morning in Chirimba as police fired teargas cannisters to disperse the rioting minibus operators.

This was also the case yesterday as minibus drivers and call-boys were protesting against current fuel prices and against the reduced seating capacity.

Today, the minibus operators blocked the M1 road at Chirimba bus stage.

It has taken the efforts of the police to disperse the protesters by firing tear gas.

Meanwhile, the police and the concerned minibus operators are discussing a way forward.

However, in Lilongwe business as minibuses have started carrying people to their various destinations.

Some minibuses are complying with reduced 60 percent passengers capacity while others are carrying three to four people per seat.

