Covid-19 kills two Malawi legislators

January 27, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Two ruling Tonse Alliance legislators have today died of Covid-19.

People’s Party  MP John Chikalimba  killed by Covid-19

Parliament says Ntchisi North parliamentarian Jacqueline Chikuta and John Chikalimba who represented Zomba Changalume constituency in parliament have  succumbed to the virus  disease.

“The late Hon. Chikuta has passed away today, 27th January 2021 at Mtengowanthenga Hospital in  Mponela where she was undergoing treatment,” says a statement from parliament.

The statement says Chikalimba has also passed away at Zomba Central Hospital in  Zomba where he  was receiving treatment.

The death of the members of parliament follows the death of two powerful cabinet ministers; Sidik Mia and Lingson Belekanyama.

Chiuta won her seat as an independent MP but joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP) while Chikalimba was People’s Party (PP) member.

Ziliko
Ziliko
2 hours ago

Death is inevitable now. Everyone must be ready. We all have to REPENT. Departure is imminent. My deepest condolences to the families on your losses. May God kindly with his unfathomable mercy receive their souls into heaven

