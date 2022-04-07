Police net suspect in rifle, ammunition theft at Zomba Police Station

Police in Zomba have arrested a suspect, whom they describe as notorious, who allegedly stole a rifle and 11 rounds of ammunition at Zomba Police Station a months ago.

The police have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Yohane Phiri, of Utali village Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka.

He has been found with the K2c rifle number K008944 with its eleven live ammunitions and two cellphones for police officers on duty which he allegedly stole from Zomba Police Station OB.

This follows a serious investigation conducted by a special team of Khanga Zaona together with Zomba CID team.

Police managed to recover the stolen rifle with nine live ammunitions at his house at Mpindimule village in Zomba where he was hiding.

According to information from Zomba Police, investigation are still underway to arrest other suspects who were together with Phiri as they broke into the custody office.

