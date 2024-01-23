Police nets several connected to presidential convoy blockade in Blantyre

January 23, 2024 Alfred Chauwa Be the first to comment

Malawi Police Service has made several arrests in connection with the blockade of the presidential convoy a week ago in Blantyre.

Malawi-Police-Officers

In a crime situation report dated 22 January, 2024, Police arrested Pearson Chimimba aged 48 from Village Magola Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu who was a driver of a motor vehicle Nissan Diesel registration number ZA 5906 which was amongst the vehicles that blocked the road at HHI Round about.

According to the report, police has also arrested Hector Ndawala aged 38 from  Village Katundu, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo. Ndawala is said to be one of the people who pelted stones at the presidential convoy.

“Meanwhile investigations are still underway to arrest other suspects and impound  the said motor vehicle. BT/CR/63/01/2024 Refers, ” reads the report in part.

The arrest comes days after National Advocacy Platform (NAP)  condemned stoning and blocking of the Presidential convoy.

In a statement which NAP chairperson, Benedicto Kondowe  signed ,Kondowe said  the incident blatantly undermine the fundamental principles of democratic governance and the rule of law.

“These heinous acts not only jeopardize the lives of those directly affected but

also blatantly undermine the fundamental principles of democratic governance and the rule of law.

This incident stands as a stark violation of the security and well-being of the Head of State, representing an egregious affront to the democratic process and the constitutional order of Malawi, ” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Analyst questions govt’s suspicious change of Chilima’s prosecution team

Centre for Transparency and Accountability executive director Willie Kambwandira has questioned government’s last minute redeployment of ACB lead lawyer in...

Close