Police nets several connected to presidential convoy blockade in Blantyre

Malawi Police Service has made several arrests in connection with the blockade of the presidential convoy a week ago in Blantyre.

In a crime situation report dated 22 January, 2024, Police arrested Pearson Chimimba aged 48 from Village Magola Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu who was a driver of a motor vehicle Nissan Diesel registration number ZA 5906 which was amongst the vehicles that blocked the road at HHI Round about.

According to the report, police has also arrested Hector Ndawala aged 38 from Village Katundu, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo. Ndawala is said to be one of the people who pelted stones at the presidential convoy.

“Meanwhile investigations are still underway to arrest other suspects and impound the said motor vehicle. BT/CR/63/01/2024 Refers, ” reads the report in part.

The arrest comes days after National Advocacy Platform (NAP) condemned stoning and blocking of the Presidential convoy.

In a statement which NAP chairperson, Benedicto Kondowe signed ,Kondowe said the incident blatantly undermine the fundamental principles of democratic governance and the rule of law.

“These heinous acts not only jeopardize the lives of those directly affected but

also blatantly undermine the fundamental principles of democratic governance and the rule of law.

This incident stands as a stark violation of the security and well-being of the Head of State, representing an egregious affront to the democratic process and the constitutional order of Malawi, ” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!