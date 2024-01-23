Much awaited Judiciary complex expected to commence ‘soon’

The Judiciary says construction of its office complex in Lilongwe is expected to commence soon, as the procurement process is currently underway.

In this fiscal year, Parliament allocated K1.6 billion for the construction design of the office.

The Supreme and High Court Registrar, Kondwani Banda, said the first phase will commence anytime from now after the procurement.

The project, which started in 2021, has four components, which include the judiciary headquarters housing the Supreme Court of Appeal, six divisions of the High Court, an administration block, the Chief Justice’s residence, a sheriff warehouse, and a judicial training institute.

