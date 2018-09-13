Police officer in Thyolo netted for sexual assault of a 15-year- old girl

Malawi Police in Thyolo have arrested one of their own on allegations that he defiled a 15-year-old girl at a duty station he went to give security to the ongoing voter registration exercise in the district.

Thyolo police spokesperson said the police officer, whose name has not yet been released, defiled the girl after the voter registration exercise closed on Wednesday.

“He called the girl to the house him and other police officers were staying in Chipungu village after his colleagues had gone away and defiled the girl,” said the police spokesperson.

The police spokesperson said hospital tests showed that the girl had been defiled and was infected with sexually transmitted infection.

The police say the cop would soon appear in court to answer charges of defilement.

