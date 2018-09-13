Police officer in Thyolo netted for sexual assault of a 15-year- old girl

September 13, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Police in Thyolo have arrested one of their own on allegations that he defiled a 15-year-old girl at a duty station he went to give security to the ongoing voter registration exercise in the district.

Cops continue making bad headlines

Thyolo police spokesperson said the police officer, whose name has not yet been released, defiled the girl after the voter registration exercise closed on Wednesday.

“He called the girl to the house him and other police officers were staying in Chipungu village after his colleagues had gone away and defiled the girl,” said the police spokesperson.

The police spokesperson said hospital tests showed that the girl had been defiled and was infected with sexually transmitted infection.

The police say the cop would soon appear in court to answer charges of defilement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Honourable Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Honourable
Guest
Honourable

time to face the law..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes