President Mutharika registers in Thyolo as voter in Malawi polls

President Peter Mutharika has registered in his home village of Goliati in Thyolo East constituency as a voter and urged people to go out and register in the ongoing voter registration exercise in some parts of the south.

Mutharika said this during the official opening of Ida Chilembwe Community College in Chiradzulu.

“I want to reveal a secret. Do you want me to reveal the secret? I have registered today at Goliati,” said Mutharika attracting a defeaning applause from his supporters who thronged the PIM primary school grounds.

Mutharika has since urged people to register for the elections in order to take part in the process of electing leaders of their choice on May 21 next year.

The President said he was happy to have gone to his home area to register together with his people so that they exercise their rights come May 2019.

“I am happy to be here to register at home. You know I grew up and went to school here. I am encouraging you to register in large numbers,” the President said.

From Goliati, the President proceeded to Chisoka Primary School where he supervised the construction of new school blocks.

Speaking to people who gathered at Chisoka, Mutharika urged them to vote for him and the Democratic Progressive Party members of parliament and ward councilors so that development continues in the country.

“You know I am doing my best to develop this area. There are a lot of development projects that I’ve brought such as Milonga Community Technical College, school blocks at Chisoka Primary School and a tarmac road from Goliati to Mangunda,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika, therefore, encouraged people in the area to continue rendering to government all the necessary support so that development continues to flourish.

From Thyolo, he proceeded to Chiradzulu where he inaugurated the Aida Chilembwe Community Technical College located at Providence Industrial Mission.

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Saulos Chilima already registered in the fourth phase of the voter registration exercise.

