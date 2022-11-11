Police oriented on banknotes management

About 30 police officers from Mangochi Police Station have been drilled on the management of Malawian banknotes and handling of counterfeit cases by the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

The orientation which was aimed at imparting the knowledge to the law enforcers when handling and enforcing RBM regulations took place on November 10, 2022 at Fort Johnstone Hotel in the district.

Speaking to the participants, the Currency Manager Mr Muopeni Ngwalu outlined that, one of the roles of the police in currency management is to assist RBM in conducting sensitization awareness on counterfeit currency.

Ngwalu added that, law enforcers need to be aware about all security features of the banknotes which will help them to easily detect counterfeit currencies.

“The nature of your job demands you to engage with the public all the times hence our plea to work hand in hand in disseminating the information to the public” Ngwalu pleaded.

Echoing the same, Assistant Superintendent Sam Ndiwo from National Police Headquarters Community Policing Branch urged the participants not to take the training for granted since MPS chose Mangochi Police Station among all police formations in the Eastern Region.

The participants were also urged to bring to book anyone who will be found stepping on the banknotes, handling it with soiled hands, putting banknotes in wet places and also writing on it just to mention a few.

Among other topics, the law enforcers were highlighted about the three levels of currency authentication and had a practical session on security features of the Kwacha banknotes using manual and ultraviolet light.

The RBM has also observed with great concern about the refusal of using K20 and K50 notes by some business people. The participants were appealed to warn the public that these notes are still legal and everyone is free to use in monetary transactions.

Apparently, RBM has assured that it will communicate to the public would the notes be demolized, according to Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, Publicist, Mangochi Police Station.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!