Football fan wins K500,000 for correctly predicting lone scorer to be Richard Rapson in Blue Eagles vs Mighty Wanderers 

Football fan, Lameck Bentery correctly predicted that the match between Blue Eagles and Mighty Wanderers will end 1-0 and that the lone scorer would be Richard Rapson.

He won K500,000 monthly prize in the TNM Super League’s Zampira promotion for fans — which seeks to celebrate the value of supporters to the game.

Apart from the K500,000 monthly prize, every week, sponsors TNM Plc gives out K5,000 worth of airtime to 100 lucky supporters while four Daily Question winners are getting K50,000 each every month.

Fans’ Player of the Month is carting home K100,000 every month, whose 2022 inaugural winner was in-form Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder, Patrick Mwaungulu — beating four other favourites.

The other four who were outstanding for the month of September/October in the country’s top flight league’s Zampira promotion were Chawanangwa Kaonga (Silver Strikers), Gaddie Chirwa (Blue Eagles), Patrick Phiri (Civil Service) and Chawanangwa Gumbo (Ekwendeni Hammers).

This year, Zampira promotion will make two millionaires who at the end will cart home K2 million.

To participate in the draw, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 451, the SMS costs K50.

To receive updates subscribers, need to dial *451# and navigate the platform for variety of features such as game predictions, news updates.

At the draw on November 8, TNM’s Head of Brands and Communication, Madalitso Jonazi said the long-term sponsor of the country’s flagship league is satisfied with the progress of the 2022 episode of Zampira promotion

Jonazi said the promotion reaffirms TNM’s commitment towards value creation for every football stakeholder.

“As a Malawian company, we understand the potential that football has in the economic development of the country.

“Through the promotion, we are creating value on and off the pitch to include every stakeholder in the improvement of the game,” he said.

The promotion was launched to continuously engage supporters and create buzz in the TNM Super League.

“TNM understands the rapid evolving and diversification of football; and fans want to be fully immersed into the game than just watching.

“Through the promotion, we take the 12th player, who brings an extra vibe to the game, to an advanced experience,” Jonazi said.

He said that the telco will continue playing a significant role to continuously improve the game of football.

“At TNM we believe that every stakeholder plays a significant role to change the game of football.

Therefore, TNM will continue coming up with off-the-pitch initiatives to provide added experience to all the stakeholders including supporters,” he said.

TNM — in partnership with Super League of Malawi (SULOM) — comes up with a shortlist of five outstanding players from which fans vote for their favourite one by dialing *451# and choose ‘Player of the Month’.

The fan’s choice of Mwaungulu as September/October Player of the Month, has so far scored eight goals alongside Blue Eagles’ Gaddie Chirwa, Charles Chipala of Dedza Dynamos, George Chaomba of Tigers FC and Royal Bokosi of Red Lions.

Silver’s Chawanangwa Kaonga has 13 goals, Civil Service’s Patrick Phiri has four while Ekwendeni’s Chawanangwa Gumbo has three.

Topping the Golden Boot race is Big Bullets’ Babatude Adepoju with 16 goals, followed by Muhammad Sulumba of Mighty Wanderers with 15, Sikver’s Kaonga (13), Moyale’s Raphael Phiri (11) and Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma (10).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!