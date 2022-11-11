First Capital Bank invests K5m towards return of KUHeS Research Dissemination Conference 

The all-important Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) Research Dissemination Conference returns this year after a two-year break due to the CoVID-19 pandemic, to be held on November 24-25 at the University’s campus along Mahatma Gandhi Road in Blantyre.

And in order to enhance its over 20-year-old partnership with the University — formerly known as College of Medicine — First Capital Bank has injected K5 million towards the success of the conference, whose theme is ‘Excellence for Life: Through Multidisciplinary Research and Innovation’.

In his vote of thanks at the handover of the sponsorship on Friday, November 10, co-chairperson of the organising committee, Dr. Benjamin Kumwenda took cognizance that First Capital Bank has demonstrated its total commitment towards the country’s health sector.

“In you, we have a true partner,” he said. “We have on our campus a hostel whose construction was financed by First Capital Bank, [then trading as First Merchant Bank]. The hostel is named after Hitesh Anadkat, the founder of the Bank.

“Words fail us to described how we feel following this sponsorship from First Capital Bank and all we can say is that it will go a long way for us to organise a successful conference — whose aim is to discuss and reflect on improving the quality health of the people of this country.”

He announced about 800 experts are expected to participate at the conference, whose keynote address shall be made by Vice-Chancellor of Liverpool University of the UK and also to be graced by Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda.

“The public should expect some breakthroughs from this conference as a lot of research has been conducted at KUHeS in the past two years,” said Kumwenda, who is also KUHeS’ acting director of student affairs.

In his remarks, First Discount Bank Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said they felt the need to assist because as a corporate citizen, they value the importance of the country’s health sector.

“At First Capital Bank, we value a healthy workforce and in the same vein, we need to assist the country’s health sector in its goal towards achieving a healthy society.

“Our partnership with KUHeS dates back to over 20 years ago through the establishment of a hostel at this campus, named after our founder, Mr. Hitesh Anadkat.

“Just last week, the Anadkat family officially handed over a paediatric facility for children’s accident and emergency medical services at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, which emphasizes that health is one of our focus as a corporate citizen.”

The paediatric facility at Queens is a monumental and life-changing service built at a total cost of over K600 million and is set to decongest the main Accident and Emergency (A&E) unit of the referral hospital.

It is set to ensure that children receive special life-saving treatment and care upon arrival at the hospital and its walls have been beautified with child-friendly hand painted murals.

It also comprises several modern treatment areas that include a triage area, where children are assessed upon arrival and also has a functioning high dependency unit (HDU), which is adjacent to the seating area is a newly built — a breath of fresh air to both patients and clinical staff alike.

Alongside it is the first of its kind children’s mortuary, which was built and designed with careful detail and thought, such as the memorable wall mural that provides a semblance of much needed calm during the loss of a child.

Hitesh — one of Malawi’s most revered businessman, investor and philanthropy — is best renowned as the founder of First Merchant Bank (FMB), which transformed into the African banking group FMB Capital Holdings.

First Capital Bank’s support of the KUHeS Research Dissemination Conference dates back to five years ago, recognizing its role at providing an opportunity for researchers to share findings, learn and network in health discourse — all aimed at the improvement of health services in Malawi.

It is also attended by international researchers from England, Australia and the rest of Africa, also provides researchers and professionals a platform for disseminating their findings, exchange of contemporary knowledge and building partnerships to advance the industry’s innovations.

The brochure prepared by the organisers says “it is very encouraging to note that international universities have found the KUHeS conferences relevant and are always willing to take part”, adding that KUHeS’ “research activities have increased lately and this resonates well with its research strategy and agenda”.

The College of Medicine was opened in 1991 as a community medical school offering different health-related courses in view of conducting research relevant to Malawi and the rest of the world — thus continuation of the Research Dissemination Conference since 1997.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!