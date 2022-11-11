SuperSport launches Sounds of the World Cup starring renowned African comedian Arap Uria

SuperSport has partnered with acclaimed Kenyan comedian, Arap Uria and other continental social media stars to bring an exciting online campaign called ‘Sounds of the World Cup’ as hype of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup that kicks off on the November 20.

A statement from SuperSport says Sounds of the World Cup is a platform that allows fans to be part of and create euphoria around the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Through an influencer-driven digital content creation campaign, moments of iconic World Cup commentary will be made available to fans to create their own lip-syncing content on TikTok.

Rendani Ramovha, SuperSport’s Head on Commercial and Marketing is quoted in the statement as saying the inspiration behind the campaign was not only to get fans to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in HD, on SuperSport, but also to give fans an opportunity to co-create and relive some of the best moments in World Cup history.

“As SuperSport, we are thrilled to join forces with Arap, Young Noble Commentary and Say Logan to name a few, who are undoubtedly some of the biggest content curators across the continent right now.

“SuperSport prides itself as innovators and the lip-synching challenge presents a perfect opportunity for our viewers to showcase their authentic talent while enjoying the biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“We look forward to seeing how the content-led campaign unearths and showcases the joy, madness, excitement and content-creation talent

Uria, who grabbed global attention by perfectly mimicking the words of renowned commentary wordsmith Peter Drury.”

Uria is quoted as saying he’s looking forward to hearing and embracing all the unique content from the SuperSport viewers, saying: “The FIFA World Cup gives us die-hard football fans a great occasion to celebrate the beautiful game.

“The partnership with SuperSport continues to be a highlight in my career and an exciting opportunity to represent fans across the continent in a meaningful way.

As a content creator, Sounds of the World Cup has created a platform for us to reminisce and give Africans a reason to feel the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fever.

“SuperSport has always been at the forefront of bringing us Africans world-class World Cup action and I’m thrilled to embark on this creative concept with them”, the 27-year-old content creator is quoted as saying.

The 22nd edition of FIFA World Cup will be the first ever to be held in the Arab world and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament South Korea and Japan.

In addition, the tournament will be the last to involve 32 teams, with an increase to 48 teams scheduled for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Due to Qatar’s intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late-November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July and to take place in the northern autumn — and it will be played in a reduced timeframe of around 29 days.

The first match will be between the hosts Qatar and Ecuador. France are the reigning World Cup champions.

African champions Senegal have been drawn in Group A with Qatar, Ecuador and Netherlands; Tunisia in Group D with France, Australia and Denmark; Morocco in Group F with Belgium, Canada and Croatia; Cameroon in Group G with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland while Ghana are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Group B has England, Iran, USA and Wales; Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland and Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.

SuperSport is Africa’s premier sports broadcaster — producing and broadcasting local and international sport for GOtv, Showmax and DStv pay TV customers across sub-Saharan Africa.

It provides a mix of 35 channels, offering a wide selection of the best local and international sport action across a multitude of disciplines.

