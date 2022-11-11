Mutharika tells Chakwera to step down for failing to fix the country

Former President Peter Mutharika has now put on political boxing gloves, calling President Dr Lazarus Maccathy Chakwera a clueless leader and asking him to step down for failing to fix the country. Mutharika said this during a press conference he held on Friday at his Page House in Mangochi. Mutharika said his calls for President Chakwera to step down come from Chakwera’s own campaign-time pledge “to step down if by two years” his administration would not have delivered. “It’s not uncommon that these things happen. It’s unfortunate that we are not a parliamentary democracy. If we were, we may have pushed for a vote of no confidence,” says Mutharika. Mutharika insisted that if Malawi had maintained the first past the post in the fresh presidential election, he would have won. He said the country lacks leadership. He accused Chakwera of lacking leadership skills describing him as a clueless leader who only knows how to travel around the World.

He said corruption and theft have become order of the day as witnessed by the stolen AIP funds.

According to Mutharika, this is sad as rains are already here and the country has no fertilizer.

He has called on the Fiscal Police and the ACB to investigate the AIP stolen funds.

Mutharika has demanded that Chakwera’s government should provide fertilizer before end of December.

Mutharika also blamed Chakwera’s government for shortage of forex in the country. He said: “I left US$1 billion the time I was leaving government, I left 6.1 month import cover, Chakwera should explain where are all these Dollars”. According to Mutharika, the economy has collapsed and government must take serious measures to address this problem. Mutharika also wondered why Chakwera went into government if he cannot fix fuel shortage, blackouts, shortage of drugs in hospitals and many other challenges. He said Chakwera’s ministers have failed to address challenges facing the nation. According to Mutharika, Chakwera has travelled a lot and this is not doing any good to solving the country’s shortage of Forex. “Chakwera has travelled 34 times in two years, I don’t think I travelled that much during my six years”.

